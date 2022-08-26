This Preview for the American Ninja Warrior Finals Will Leave You Hanging for More

Watch : eol - We RUN America Ninja Warrior's New Course... And FAIL! (Exclusive)

No matter how much athletic experience you have, nothing can prepare you for the American Ninja Warrior stage.

Having made his way to the NBC series' Stage Three of competition, competitor Josh Levin's skills are put to the test in this nail-biting exclusive sneak peek at the American Ninja Warrior National Finals, which airs Aug. 29.

Unlike other courses, there is no time limit to Stage Three, so Levin takes it slow as he begins on the Patriot Pass obstacle, which requires one to grab onto different lengths of rope (not to mention, they also move).

Not only does Levin's athletic experience as a competitive rock climber lends itself to the competition, but his degree in engineering from MIT gives him an extra advantage in plotting out his moves on the course, as noted by co-host Matt Iseman.

After having some trouble on the Stalactites, Levin quickly regroups and makes his way through the Chop It Up obstacle, despite a few bumps.