Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable on Hair-Raising Vogue Italia Cover

Watch : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest.

While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.

Gigi poses in a black jacket and matching maxi skirt on the cover of the issue, which is dedicated to the "new world of fashion." The 27-year-old shared the image on her Instagram on Aug. 24 and received a slew of compliments.

Her sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid commented, "Obsessed," while Kylie Jenner shared a fire emoji. Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, "YES MAMAAAAA."

Some fans compared Gigi's look to popular pop culture figures—with a glam twist. One commenter wrote, "Dreamworks' Trolls but make it Gigi Hadid." Another fan commented, "This looks like that guy from Hercules "Hades" but a cool model version." A third person compared her look to that of Syndrome from The Incredibles.