Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable on Hair-Raising Vogue Italia Cover

What's up with Gigi Hadid's hair? The supermodel showcases a very different hairstyle on the cover of Vogue Italia magazine.

Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest.

While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.

Gigi poses in a black jacket and matching maxi skirt on the cover of the issue, which is dedicated to the "new world of fashion." The 27-year-old shared the image on her Instagram on Aug. 24 and received a slew of compliments.

Her sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid commented, "Obsessed," while Kylie Jenner shared a fire emoji. Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, "YES MAMAAAAA."

Some fans compared Gigi's look to popular pop culture figures—with a glam twist. One commenter wrote, "Dreamworks' Trolls but make it Gigi Hadid." Another fan commented, "This looks like that guy from Hercules "Hades" but a cool model version." A third person compared her look to that of Syndrome from The Incredibles.

Gigi also showcases the powerhouse 'do in a slew of other fashion photos for the Vogue Italia spread. In one, she wears a black pure wool Max Mara Atelier coat, and models a form-fitting jumpsuit made of red tape while carrying a leather Balenciaga bag in another. The supermodel worked with photographer Raf Pavarotti and editor Grace Coddington in the photo shoot.

Raf Pavarotti / Vogue Italia

"Working with her is fun because she never takes the obvious route, she is always looking for an image that is a bit extravagant and eccentric," Gigi said of Grace. "As a model, especially at this point in my career, I'm happy for her to say, 'Gigi, will you be mad if I choose this slightly funky pose?' And I reply, 'Grace, I'm sick of seeing myself in the same way all the time, go ahead!' It really puts me in a different light."

Raf Pavarotti / Vogue Italia

Grace told Vogue Italia's Francesca Ragazzi that Gigi "was helpful, responsive, open to everything, as always" during the shoot. "And the team worked well together with the make-up artist and the hairdresser," she added. "Eugene was brilliant."

