Kenan Thompson Is Grabbing Hold of the 2022 Emmys—Literally

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys 2022!

He's the host with the most.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are still weeks away, but Kenan Thompson is already bringing the laughs.

In E! News' exclusive first look at the official Emmys key art, the longtime Saturday Night Live star is seen doing what he does best—being silly. Thompson, dressed in a suit, flashes a silly face while getting playful with an Emmys statue and grabbing on to its iconic golden orb.

"Hold up," reads the poster, "It's the Emmys hosted by Kenan Thompson."

But don't be fooled: It's a gig he's taking seriously.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special," Thompson said earlier this month after it was announced he'd be hosting the event. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."