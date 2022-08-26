Shia LaBeouf Denies Claim Olivia Wilde Fired Him From Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Why Olivia Wilde FIRED Shia LeBeouf: New Details!

Days after Olivia Wilde publicly addressed Shia LaBeouf's alleged firing from Don't Worry Darling, the actor is sharing his side of the story.

Though the director said she fired him from her psychological thriller, LaBeouf insists he quit, which he detailed in an email he says he sent to Wilde, obtained by Variety.

"I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read," LaBeouf wrote in the message, per Variety. "I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse."

And he didn't back down from his stance. "Firing me never took place, Olivia," he wrote. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

