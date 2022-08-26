Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight Reacts to Kelli Giddish's Surprise Exit

Watch : Christopher Meloni Tells All About Split Drop on Law & Order Set

Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner Warren Leight is bidding a fond farewell to Detective Amanda Rollins.

In response to Kelli Giddish's Aug. 24 announcement that she is leaving the series in the upcoming season, the writer took to Instagram to reflect on his experience working with the actress on the show. "Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy," Leight wrote Aug. 25. "She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli."

Giddish, who joined SVU in season 13, re-posted Leight's comments on her Instagram Story, adding, "I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year."

Leight, who was the showrunner for seasons 21 through 23, left Law & Order: SVU earlier this year.

Writer David Graziano has since taken over as showrunner, but indicated he's not behind Giddish's surprise exit. He told fans Aug. 25 that Giddish's departure is "more complex" than it looks on the surface, adding, "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."