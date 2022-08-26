Prince Harry Says He Wishes His Kids Could Have Met His Mom Princess Diana

Prince Harry is reflecting on his mother's life, as the 25th anniversary of her death approaches.
The Duke of Sussex honored his late mom, Princess Diana, and her work dedicated to public service at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colo. on Aug. 25.
Founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, the organization works to support children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS. While giving a speech at the event in Aspen, Prince Harry noted he and Prince Seeiso established Sentebale in honor of their mothers and that the name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho.
"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," he said. "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."
Prince Harry—who shares children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 14 months, with Meghan Markle—has previously spoken about how he keeps his mom's memory alive, telling Today's Hoda Kotb in April that he talks to Archie about "grandma Diana" and has photos of her around the house. During his Sentebale address, he shared that he hopes to "do her proud" every day.
"She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS," he continued. "Fittingly, her favorite flowers were 'forget-me-nots.'"
Prince Harry then expressed his hope that his mother's legacy can continue to be carried out through acts of service.
"I hope we can remember my mother's legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be," he said. "For Sentebale, our commitment is to ending HIV and providing meaningful care and support for the children and young people whose lives have been affected by this disease. Because they too will never be forgotten."
Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. She was 36 years old. Prince Harry was only 12 years old at the time, and his brother Prince William was just 15.
At the end of his remarks, Prince Harry expressed his appreciation for everyone who attended the polo cup to help raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work.
"By being here today, you are a part of our journey," he said. "So, we thank you. I thank you. And if she was here today, I know my mother would thank you too."