The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed

HBO is giving House of the Dragon a second season after the Game of Thrones prequel series broke records with its debut episode.

Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like.

The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

This news comes as no surprise to Game of Thrones fans, who broke records with the Aug. 21 premiere. The debut episode saw the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, according to the network. What's more, HBO said the first episode—which set the stage for the civil war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons—has now been seen by over 20 million viewers in less than a week. 

HBO
Renewed: House of the Dragon (HBO)

After the record-breaking Aug. 21 premiere, HBO confirmed the Targaryen family drama will continue in season two.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Ending: Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

On Aug. 25, Netflix confirmed that Umbrella Academy will have a fourth season, but that season will be the show's last.

HBO
Renewed: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season on HBO.

Courtesy of HBO
Renewed: The Rehearsal (HBO)

Nathan Fielder continues to practice for real-life situations in season two of the HBO series. 

SHOWTIME
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

Ahead of the show's season five premiere, Showtime announced they've already ordered another season.

Starz
Renewed: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Starz renewed the series for a third season.

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne's Sheila will continue building her fitness empire in season three.

Netflix
Canceled: First Kill (Netflix)

Netflix users won't get to take a bite out of First Kill season 2, because the show has been canceled.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
Canceled: The First Lady (Showtime)

The First Lady will not have a second season on Showtime.

The CW
Ending: The Flash (The CW)

The race to The Flash's end is now on: The CW series will end with its ninth season in 2023.

NBC
Renewed: Weakest Link (NBC)

You are...renewed for season three! The Jane Lynch-hosted series will return with new episodes on NBC.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max)

Gordita Chronicles will not get a second season at HBO Max.

Kane Skennar
Canceled: The Wilds (Prime Video)

Prime Video's young adult survival drama The Wilds was canceled after two seasons on July 28.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

Hopefully we'll get to find out what's next for Creddie, as iCarly has been renewed for another season.

TBS
Canceled: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

After seven seasons and more than 200 episodes, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is not returning to TBS this fall, the network announced July 25.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

Season two of Wheel of Time hasn't even gotten a premiere date, but it's already been renewed for a third season. The cast confirmed the news at the Comic-Con panel July 21. 

SyFy
Renewed: Resident Alien (SyFy)

Resident Alien comes in peace and with renewal news: It will be back for season three.

FX
Renewed: Breeders (FX)

Following the season three finale, FX confirmed the Worsley family drama will continue in new episodes.

Scott McDermott/Peacock
Renewed: Dr. Death (Peacock)

Dr. Death will return for a second season on Peacock, but it will follow a different case. Season two will follow the story of surgeon Paolo Macchiarini.

FX
Renewed: The Bear (FX)

FX is cooking up another season of the Jeremy Allen White-fronted series mere weeks into the show's run.

Scott Patrick Green/ TBS
Canceled: Chad (TBS)

After being pushed from its spring premiere date, Chad was set to premiere in July. However, before its scheduled July 11 premiere date, the comedy was pulled by TBS.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Loot (Apple TV+)

The Maya Rudolph-led workplace comedy will have a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

We haven't seen the last of the Arconia, as Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Canceled: Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are celebrating Anne Lister's legacy following the show's cancellation. "While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed," Suranne wrote on Instagram July 8, "this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience."

Nathan Bolster/BET
Renewed: The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Patricia Williams' sitcom is set to have a season three on BET+.

Prime Video
Canceled: Night Sky (Prime Video)

The Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons-led Prime Video series has been canceled.

Paramount Plus
Renewed: Evil (Paramount+)

On July 6, Paramount+ confirmed that Evil would have a fourth season.

Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME
Ending: Your Honor (Showtime)

According to Bryan Cranston, season two of Your Honor will be the drama's last.

"As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "and so, one more season of that."

Kareem Black/Bravo
Canceled: Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo)

A source confirmed to E! News that Million Dollar Listing New York has been put on pause by Bravo. So, don't expect a season 10 any time soon.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Canceled: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO)

After one season, The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, was canceled at HBO.

