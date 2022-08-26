The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like.

The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

This news comes as no surprise to Game of Thrones fans, who broke records with the Aug. 21 premiere. The debut episode saw the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, according to the network. What's more, HBO said the first episode—which set the stage for the civil war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons—has now been seen by over 20 million viewers in less than a week.