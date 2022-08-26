Britney Spears Officially Returns to Music With Elton John Collab: Listen Now

Watch : Britney Spears & Elton John's Collaboration Is Almost Here!

Britney Spears is back—and ready to make the world dance again.

After a six-year hiatus from music, the Princess of Pop, 40, released a new single titled "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John on Aug. 26. The Andrew Watt-produced song serves as an EDM mesh of lyrics from Elton's 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer" and 1992 hit "The One."

Earlier this week, Elton, 75, went live on Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the highly anticipated track as he played it over the speakers at a restaurant in Cannes, France. The customers applauded and cheered as the "Rocket Man" singer introduced the song and sang along.

"Hold Me Closer" marks Britney's first single since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. The last time the pop star put out a project was in 2016 with her ninth studio album Glory.

Prior to the release of "Hold Me Closer," Britney shared how excited she was to be returning to music.