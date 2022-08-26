Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment.
After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
In an Instagram Story shared Aug. 25, the 31-year-old reposted an Instagram reel from comedian Brian Moller, whose video poked fun at how different generations react to Nick's baby news. Alongside the clip, in addition to a few laughing emojis, the DJ wrote, "Ayeeee! Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C' taking over babyyyy."
On Aug. 24, the Nickelodeon alum confirmed he was expecting his ninth baby, which would be his third child with Brittany. Nick and Brittany are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen.
"Time Stopped and This Happened," Nick captioned his Instagram post of he and Brittany at a maternity shoot. In addition to tagging Brittany, Nick seemed to hint at the baby's sex, adding, "#Sunshine #SonRISE."
Nick also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 1-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi.
In December 2021, Nick revealed that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.
In the meantime, Abby also recently revealed she is expecting her third baby as well. The model announced her pregnancy in June, but did not share who the father of her baby is. In a subsequent Instagram post, Abby shared that her due date is in late October.