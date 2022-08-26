Blockbuster Series: You’ll Feel Nostalgic Seeing Netflix’s First Look

Watch : Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall"

Randall Park is desperate to hold onto a bit of movie rental nostalgia in your first look at Netflix's upcoming series Blockbuster, premiering Nov. 3.

In the series, "Timmy Yoon (Park) is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world," according to the streamer. "And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection."

Created by Superstore's Vanessa Ramos, Blockbuster also stars Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove, American Vandal's Tyler Alvarez, To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Madeleine Arthur and In the Heights' Olga Merediz.

On creating the series, Ramos gushed, "To say getting to make a show about a place I love with my friends [executive producers] Jackie [Clarke] and David [Caspe] and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement."