How Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling Are Honoring Joe E. Tata

The cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 are remembering their late co-star.
Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth shared tributes for the late Joe E. Tata, who played Nat on the Fox series, after he passed away on Aug. 24.
On Aug. 25, Tori shared a heartfelt message to Instagram in honor of Joe, who she deemed as "one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life."
Tori went on to say how Joe reminded her of her father, Aaron Spelling, because they "were so much alike." She recalled how Joe's character Nat walked Tori's character Donna down the aisle during the series—something Tori said she "wouldn't have wanted it any other way."
"I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle," she wrote. "It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally. Based on our close real life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be."
In his homage, Brian posted a video of himself hugging Joe along with a photo of them together from a few years back. He wrote on Aug. 25, "Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered."
Meanwhile, Jennie shared in an Aug. 25 post that while she has "a very sad heart," she will always remember Joe's "smile and mischievously loving laugh."
"I feel like there's a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven," she added. "And I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends."
Prior to his passing, Joe's daughter Kelly Katherine Tata set up a GoFundMe page seeking financial assistance, noting he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
Kelly shared in a new message on the page that she is "especially grateful" she could "be there to hold his hand in his final moments."
She wrote, "Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend."