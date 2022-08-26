90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Preview: See Bilal Accidentally Mix Up Shaeeda With His Ex-Wife

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Clip

It's the case of the ex!

In this exclusive clip from the season seven premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, out Aug. 28 on TLC and Discovery+, Shaeeda and Bilal are on their way to meet Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, to hash out some drama.

"The goal is for them to be able to work out their differences because my children mean everything to me," Bilal explains in the sneak peek, "so it's very important for me to make sure that my new wife, my ex-wife their mother get along in peace is something that's so important for our entire family."

For those unfamiliar with the drama, during Shaeeda and Bilal's season of 90 Day Fiancé, things got a bit heated when Bilal's ex-wife weighed in on the couple's prenup discussion. And, as we see in this new scene, the situation has yet to be resolved.