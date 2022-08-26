90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Preview: See Bilal Accidentally Mix Up Shaeeda With His Ex-Wife

It's the case of the ex!
In this exclusive clip from the season seven premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, out Aug. 28 on TLC and Discovery+, Shaeeda and Bilal are on their way to meet Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah, to hash out some drama.
"The goal is for them to be able to work out their differences because my children mean everything to me," Bilal explains in the sneak peek, "so it's very important for me to make sure that my new wife, my ex-wife their mother get along in peace is something that's so important for our entire family."
For those unfamiliar with the drama, during Shaeeda and Bilal's season of 90 Day Fiancé, things got a bit heated when Bilal's ex-wife weighed in on the couple's prenup discussion. And, as we see in this new scene, the situation has yet to be resolved.
Thankfully, Shaeeda expresses her desire to squash the beef for the sake of the family, saying, "I just want to put this to rest."
The 37-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago continues, "I am going into this meeting open minded and I do look forward to an apology."
Shaeeda doesn't just have peace on the mind, however, as she is making it clear she won't be "pushed around".
"I'm not a second-class citizen, I'm not the second wife," Shaeeda says in the clip. "I am the wife so I'm not going to be pushed around."
And she proves she won't be letting Bilal push her around either after reacting to him accidentally referring to his ex-wife by Shaeeda's name. Yikes!
"Our names are similar," she responds, "but she doesn't have my name."
Find out if peace is on the horizon when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.