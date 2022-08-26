You Won't Believe How Much Prize Money America's Funniest Home Videos Is Giving Out

Quick, somebody hit us in the face with a pie.
The upcoming 33rd season of America's Funniest Home Videos is setting out to make us laugh, while making some lucky pratfall victims very rich!
AFV, which is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC, has doubled its prize money for its return in the fall. Each week, the winning video will earn $20,000, with second place taking home $6,000 and third place nabbing $4,000.
The first-place prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. The winners get a luxury vacation, as well.
Not a bad haul for catching something silly on your phone!
For reference, last season's grand prize winner was called "Camera Confuses Canine," in which two dogs became befuddled by an in-home security camera.
That's not the only change coming to AFV for season 33, either.
For the first time in two years, the show will tape in front of a live studio audience.
"We're thrilled to welcome a live audience back to the studio after two years," AFV executive producer Vin Di Bona said. "We're starting with a limited audience size of 50 people, and hope to be back to full audience capacity of 200, soon. The studio audience has always been an essential part of our set, and an integral part of the show, providing an effusive energy felt by our viewers, host and crew."
Speaking of the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro returns as emcee for the eighth consecutive season. In 2015, Ribeiro took over duties from Tom Bergeron, who had hosted America's Funniest Home Videos since 2001.
Ribeiro will be pulling hosting double duty this fall, as he's also set to return as co-host of Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks on when the show makes its move to Disney+ on Sept. 19.
The 33rd season of America's Funniest Home Videos premieres Oct. 2 on ABC.