How Jake Miller's 8 Tattoos Tour Is Leaving a Permanent Impression on Fans

While many artists have been away, Jake Miller has been ready to play.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the musician said goodbye to Los Angeles and moved back into his parents' house in Florida. But instead of lounging by the pool all day, the 29-year-old continued doing what he loves most: Writing, recording music and preparing for the next chapter of his career.

"Those 'quarantunes' were just the most fun thing ever," Jake exclusively shared with E! News when recalling his viral videos. "They were inspired by my sister. She told me the second I got home that I need to get a TikTok and I thought, ‘How can I mix making music with making TikToks' and we made these little fun little songs."