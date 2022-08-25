Is Sister Wives' Christine Brown Done With Polygamy After Kody Brown Split? She Says...

Christine Brown is done sharing.
After splitting from her partner of 25 years, Kody Brown, in November 2021, the Sister Wives star has revealed she's leaving polygamy and her Mormon faith behind.
"I started thinking maybe this isn't working for me," Christine told People. "And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn't really want to live it anymore. I didn't like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn't important."
Christine, who said she first started thinking about a change in 2018, was previously in a plural marriage with Kody and his three other wives: Meri, Janelle and Robyn.
The 50-year-old reality star left the family compound in Flagstaff, Ariz., for Salt Lake City, Utah, where she has found peace.
"We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home," she said. "It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful."
Christine and Kody are parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.
While Christine and Kody will continue to co-parent their children, Christine revealed the change of scenery has done wonders for them, as well.
"I can't tell you how many times I've opened up Truely's door and been like, 'What should we do for fun today?'" she said. "And so we just pick a destination and we go and we just have fun and we just go and explore. I mean, it's just absolutely amazing."
While the concept of polygamy no longer interests her, Christine is open to finding another partner—one that she can have all to herself.
"I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner," she revealed. "But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she's like, 'Mom, I really like our life how it is now.' Down the road. I'm just going to let fate take care of that one."
The explosive 17th season of Sister Wives—which explores the dissolution of Christine and Kody's relationship—premieres Sept. 11 on TLC.