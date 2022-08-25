Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were full of affection during an outing in Milan on their honeymoon. Learn about their PDA-packed shopping trip.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 25, 2022 11:41 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckHoneymoonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip.

The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.

Two days prior, the newlyweds were spotted traveling around Lake Como. At the time, Ben was seen helping Jennifer into a water taxi as they enjoyed an evening by the water.

Jennifer and Ben's Italian retreat comes just a few days after their wedding ceremony at Ben's estate in Savannah, Ga. on Aug. 20. The event marked wedding ceremony No. 2 for the husband and wife, as the pair legally wed in Las Vegas back in July.

As for what went down at the Savannah celebration, an eyewitness told E! News that their kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, (who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and twins Max and Emme, 14, (who J.Lo shares with ex-with husband Marc Anthony) had a part in the ceremony.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: A Behind-the-Scenes Look

After exchanging vows, the eyewitness noted that the group "posed for family photos on the dock by the water."

But the special details didn't stop there. The "very romantic and classic" evening was made complete with "an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away."

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives ' Christine Gives Polygamy Update After Kody Split

2

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Now, the happy couple was been whisked away on an Italian adventure.

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives ' Christine Gives Polygamy Update After Kody Split

2

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

4

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

5
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

Latest News

Sister Wives ' Christine Gives Polygamy Update After Kody Split

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Joe E. Tata’s Daughter Kelly Recalls Final Moments Before His Death

Jennifer Lopez Recreates Iconic 2000s MTV VMAs Look With Modern Twist

Exclusive

How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His Show Bupkis

Younger’s Nico Tortorella Expecting Baby With Bethany C. Meyers

Exclusive

How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency