Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Joe E. Tata’s daughter Kelly Katherine Tata has issued a statement regarding the death of her father, who passed away on Aug. 24 and was best known for Beverly Hills, 90210.

Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. 

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.

Kelly has since issued a new statement on the page amid news of her father's death.

"I'm devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022," she wrote. "My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans."

She added, "I'm also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments."

The GoFundMe was initially created to help Kelly get the funds to rent a car and find housing closer to her dad while she living with her mom in Palm Springs.

"His illness has progressed to its final stages," she wrote at the time. "He spends his days scared and confused. The few times I've seen him, there is relief and joy in his eyes."

Now, Kelly says, the money that has been donated will be reallocated to the Alzheimer's Association.

 

She concluded, "Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend."

His passing comes just two weeks after the death of another Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Denise Dowse, who died on Aug. 13, days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis.

