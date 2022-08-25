Jennifer Lopez Recreates Her Iconic 2000s MTV VMAs Look With Modern Twist

Watch : See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez appears to still be in a bridal state of mind.

While enjoying an afternoon outing with husband Ben Affleck on their romantic Italian honeymoon, the Marry Me actress certainly displayed her newlywed glow.

Not only did the lovebirds look head over heels for each other as they held hands and gazed into each other's eyes during their Milan shopping trip on Aug. 25, but J.Lo's all-white ensemble was perfectly fitting for the occasion.

Just days after getting married to him for a second time, the "Let's Get Loud" singer bared her toned abs wearing a cropped crew neck tank top that she paired with wide-leg pants and nude platform heels. She accessorized with an off-white wide-brim hat and sheer brown sunglasses.

If anything, J.Lo's honeymoon get-up seemed like a modern-day version of her iconic look at the 2000 MTV VMAs. At the time, she wore a white cropped tank top, matching pants and heels. While she didn't wear a hat, she did style her hair with a bedazzled bandana.