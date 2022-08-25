How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition.

Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.

As for how the Saturday Night Live alum got Pesci to sign on to the show? It certainly took some convincing (and a lot of plane rides).

A source exclusively told E! News that Davidson is "so excited" to have the actor sign on to the series, adding, "Pete has been a lifelong fan of Joe Pesci's and even traveled out to LA several times to meet him about the role." The 28-year-old even "went to dinner with Lorne Michaels, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci last week."

Sounds like all that schmoozing worked!

This news comes months after Falco's casting was announced at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on May 16.