Younger’s Nico Tortorella Expecting Baby With Bethany C. Meyers

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are sharing rainbow-colored news.

The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby and shared a series of sweet images. In one photo, the Younger star and Bethany smile brightly while pointing at Bethany's baby bump.

"There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you," Bethany wrote on Instagram. "Our [rainbow emoji] baby is in my belly."

Nico and Bethany—who have been married since 2018—are gushing in excitement after being candid about their fertility challenges over the years.

The couple shared in a statement with People that they experienced "months and months of heartache and unknowns" throughout the process, but now they are both able to "see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered."