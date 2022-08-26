Arden Cho Explains How Partner Track Mirrors Her Own Experience In Hollywood

Watch : Arden Cho Breaks Stereotypes With Netflix's Partner Track

Arden Cho knows a thing or two about climbing the ladder.

In Netflix's new seriersPartner Track, premiering Aug. 26, Cho plays Ingrid, a smart and determined lawyer trying to make a name for herself at one of New York's most competitive law firms, while constantly being passed over by her white, male counterparts.

It's a struggle that, sadly, Arden is very familiar with.

"When I'm standing there as Ingrid filming these scenes, there are so many times that I'm like, ‘Oh, I know this feeling,'" Arden exclusively told E! News. "I might not have ever been mistaken for a paralegal, but I've definitely been mistaken as someone that I wasn't."

She continued, "I've been mistaken as, ‘Oh, background is here,' and I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm a series regular.'"

In May, Arden opened up about her decision to turn down a role in the upcoming Teen Wolf revival movie at Paramount+ after finding out she made half of what her female co-stars were earning per episode during her three seasons playing a major character on the MTV show.

But in Partner Track, Arden is front and center. For her, the show wasn't just about visibility, in general, it was about the moving the needle into more progressive forms of visibility.