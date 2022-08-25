How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Watch : Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert is ready to bring her little red wagon to Las Vegas.

With less than a month ago until Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency kicks off at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the country singer is sharing why her latest show is going to be electric.

"I'm able to do a lot of stuff I've never done on the road before production wise," Miranda exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "There's a lot of pyro, which I really love and more rhinestones and more fringe. What's not to love?"

Another bonus is the fact that Miranda will have a big taste of home as her husband Brendan McLoughlin plans to attend several shows.

"We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time," Miranda said of the police officer, who she married in 2019. "We're taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I'm excited to be in one spot. I've been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change."