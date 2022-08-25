Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people.

In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.

Childhood was "invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s--t," said Julia, who explained that kids were treated as "little adults" before the 18th century.

"I suggest everyone buy their kid a little mini mop, a mini broom and start teaching them those life skills really young," she continued, "so that when they enter the real world, they don't have to outsource for everything and they know how to do things for themselves."

Though social media users including Chantel Jeffries and fellow mom Emily Ratajkowski showed their support, some didn't agree with the idea of young children doing chores. As one commenter pointed out, "i prefer to let my kids have the opportunity to not have to worry about adult life. just enjoy living in the moment and not moping [sic] and sweeping lol."