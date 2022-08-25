The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks Are Just Peachy

Here's your first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 reunion. See Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and more of the stars' jaw-dropping gowns with a nod to their home state of Georgia.

Watch: Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

These reunion looks are peach perfect.

On Aug. 25, Bravo Insider released the first photos from The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 reunion—and needless to say, the ladies of ATL are looking fierce.

A nod to the famous fruit of their home state of Georgia, all six stars—Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross—are donning dresses in various shades of peach.

Kandi showed off lots of skin in a V-cut, floor-length gown, as did Shereé, whose super sexy number featured a peek-a-boo cut-out across the bust. Sanya and Drew both went the bedazzled route with looks that were adorned with hundreds of sparkly crystals.

Meanwhile, Marlo and Kenya were all about the silhouette. Marlo's dress featured giant ruffles on the shoulder and layers of tulle cascading down a long train while Kenya's unique shape included a modern peplum on her left hip.

In one word: Stunning.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 OMG Moments

See all of the fiery looks below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo Insider
Kandi Burruss

Dress: Matopeda Atelier; tailoring: EvL. Elle; jewelry: Sorrelli; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Jodie Rowlands; makeup: Lashonte Pippins; styling: Jami Zeigler.

Bravo Insider
Shereé Whitfield

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: Ascot Diamonds Atlanta; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Sebastian Anderson; makeup: Me'Chele Daves; styling: Shereé Whitfield; lashes: Pamper Me Prissy.

Bravo Insider
Kenya Moore

Dress: Azzi & Osta; jewelry: personal collection; shoes: Andrea Wazen; makeup: George Miguel Arnone.

Bravo Insider
Marlo Hampton

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane; shoes: Tom Ford; hair: Jason Scott; makeup: Latisha Chancey; creative director: Justin Perry.

Bravo Insider
Sanya Richards-Ross

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: April Ellerbe; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Theo Barrett; makeup: Yeika Glow; styling: Ryan Christopher.

Bravo Insider
Drew Sidora

Dress: Riley Knoxx Couture; jewelry: Swarovski; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Devonte Averett; makeup: Shadlen Hardemon (Freedom); styling: Jeremy.

