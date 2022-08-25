New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight and Longtime Love Harley Rodriguez Are Married

There are some new spouses on the block.
New Kids on the Block's member Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez have tied the knot after more than a decade together. When asked if he and Harley had finally wed during an Aug. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old confirmed it all with a simple, "We did."
While the Farmhouse Fixer host didn't reveal exactly when they said "I do," he explained that their official celebration hasn't taken place yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rest assured, Jonathan teased, "It's coming."
News of the pair's nuptials comes six years after Jonathan popped the question during a trip to Africa. Back in 2016, while on Jenny McCarthy's Sirius XM series Inner Circle, Jonathan broke down exactly what happened when he proposed. The special moment featured a raft dinner on the Zambezi River with hippopotamus in the background and crocodiles swimming by.
He noted at the time that he and Harley, who began dating in 2008, "have always considered ourselves a married couple," but weeks before they left for Africa, he figured "this was the time to pop the question and make it official."
Looking back on their romance prior to getting engaged, Jonathan shared that he wasn't always sure who should initiate that next step.
"See, that's the funny thing with two guys: It's always hard like, who proposes? Who asks? And I think that was our problem," he told Jenny, who is married to his NKOTB bandmate Donnie Wahlberg. "Like the whole time I'd been waiting for him to ask, he'd probably been waiting for me to ask, and it just gets to a point where somebody's gotta do it."
Now the only thing left to do is celebrate their union.