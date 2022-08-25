Exclusive

DRIVE!: All the Details on E!'s New Digital Series With Guests Christine Quinn, G-Eazy and More

E! is taking you behind the wheel with your favorite celebrities and their insanely trick-out cars. Watch the DRIVE! trailer to see host Austin J. Mills hit the road with Jason Derulo and more.

By Brett Malec Aug 25, 2022 9:20 PMTags
DrivE!ShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: DRIVE!: E! News Original Series OFFICIAL TRAILER

Get ready to put the pedal to the metal.

E!'s newest digital series DRIVE! is taking you behind the wheel with some of your favorite celebrities and sports stars. Hosted by former basketball player and entrepreneur Austin J. Mills, each episode will be a joy ride inside some insanely expensive and tricked-out vehicles.

As self-professed car aficionado Austin says in the trailer above, "Each week, I'm sitting shotgun in your favorite artists and celebrities' rides to learn everything, from their love of cars to what truly revs their engine."

Guests on this season of DRIVE! include former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and her Lamborghini Urus, rapper G-Eazy and his 1965 Mustang Fastback and singer Jason Derulo's 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, plus country star Kane Brown, social media star Nikita Dragun and NASCAR racer Joey Logano.

In addition to showing off their hot rods, each star will open up about life, their careers and more during candid interviews with Austin.

photos
Hottest NASCAR Drivers

For a taste of all the fun and adrenaline-pumping joy rides to come, check out the trailer above!

DRIVE! premieres Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube with Joey Logano as the first guest. New episodes drop every Monday at 8 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives ' Christine Gives Polygamy Update After Kody Split

2

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

4

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

5
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

Latest News

Sister Wives ' Christine Gives Polygamy Update After Kody Split

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Joe E. Tata’s Daughter Kelly Recalls Final Moments Before His Death

Jennifer Lopez Recreates Iconic 2000s MTV VMAs Look With Modern Twist

Exclusive

How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His Show Bupkis

Younger’s Nico Tortorella Expecting Baby With Bethany C. Meyers

Exclusive

How Miranda Lambert Is Bringing a Taste of Home to Las Vegas Residency