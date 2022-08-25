DRIVE!: All the Details on E!'s New Digital Series With Guests Christine Quinn, G-Eazy and More

Watch : DRIVE!: E! News Original Series OFFICIAL TRAILER

Get ready to put the pedal to the metal.

E!'s newest digital series DRIVE! is taking you behind the wheel with some of your favorite celebrities and sports stars. Hosted by former basketball player and entrepreneur Austin J. Mills, each episode will be a joy ride inside some insanely expensive and tricked-out vehicles.

As self-professed car aficionado Austin says in the trailer above, "Each week, I'm sitting shotgun in your favorite artists and celebrities' rides to learn everything, from their love of cars to what truly revs their engine."

Guests on this season of DRIVE! include former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and her Lamborghini Urus, rapper G-Eazy and his 1965 Mustang Fastback and singer Jason Derulo's 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, plus country star Kane Brown, social media star Nikita Dragun and NASCAR racer Joey Logano.

In addition to showing off their hot rods, each star will open up about life, their careers and more during candid interviews with Austin.