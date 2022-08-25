How Neil Gaiman Sabotaged One Pitched Sandman Movie

Watch : What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

Netflix's The Sandman wasn't the first adaptation of the comic series that Neil Gaiman has seen—but it was the best.

The author, who created The Sandman comic books that the show is based on, revealed Aug. 23 that he had previously turned down several film offers in the past, but went so far as to leak one particularly bad one—written by A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters—to the press.

"A guy in Jon Peters' office phoned me up and he said, 'So Neil, have you had a chance to read the script we sent you?'" he recalled to Rolling Stone. "And I said, 'Well, yes. Yes, I did. I haven't read all of it, but I've read enough.' He says, 'So, pretty good. Huh?' And I said, 'Well, no. It really isn't.' He said, 'Oh, come on. There must have been stuff in there you loved.' I said, 'There was nothing in there I loved. There was nothing in there I liked. It was the worst script that I've ever read by anybody. It's not just the worst Sandman script. That was the worst script I've ever been sent.'"

Gaiman went on to say that he anonymously sent the script to Ain't It Cool News, who wrote an article about "how it was the worst script they'd ever been sent." After that, he said, Peters focused on producing 1999's Wild Wild West. (Peters did not respond to an E! News request for comment.)

"I'm not sure if it would've been an action movie or quite what it would've been," Gaiman added. "It was a mess. It never got better than a mess."