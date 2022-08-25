Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k."

Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired outfits and bold makeup looks like pairing green shadows with striking red lips.

In addition to her fierce looks, Kat's journey of self-love and sexual empowerment resonated viewers, turning the character into a fan-favorite.

However, Barbie announced on Aug. 24 that her time on Euphoria had come to an end.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."