Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks

Barbie Ferreira announced her Euphoria departure ahead of the show's third season. Celebrate her legacy by looking at her character Kat's most iconic fashion moments on the HBO series.

In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k."

Playing the teen on the hit HBO seriesBarbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired outfits and bold makeup looks like pairing green shadows with striking red lips.

In addition to her fierce looks, Kat's journey of self-love and sexual empowerment resonated viewers, turning the character into a fan-favorite.

However, Barbie announced on Aug. 24 that her time on Euphoria had come to an end.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

She signed off, "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it."

While Barbie will most certainly be missed—especially in the show's upcoming third season—there's no denying she left an indelible mark.

To celebrate Barbie's Euphoria legacy, take a look back at her character's most iconic fashion moments. Keep on scrolling to see everything from Kat's bondage-inspired outfits to a cute patchwork denim dress.

HBO
Goth Glam

Between the frosty purple lipstick and "Baby Girl" zebra print shirt, this is a goth glam look.

HBO
Timeless Beauty

Kat is the definition of picture perfect with her artful dress and classic but striking makeup—featuring bright lime green shadow and deep brown lipstick.

HBO
Green With Envy

Kat's metallic green long-sleeve steals the spotlight.

HBO
Bondage Babe

Kat steps into her power and this red dominatrix-inspired outfit is proof.

HBO
Heart Eyes

Kat wears her heart on her sleeve with this multi-colored vest, adorned with two dainty red hearts.

HBO
Groovy

Your grandma's couch, but make it fashion! Kat rocks a groovy dress in a variety of brown tones, which complements her lipstick.

HBO
Good Jeans

Kat rocks a denim pinafore dress in different washes, making it look oh so cool.

HBO
Lady in Lace

Kat's lace long-sleeve shirt paired with a lace-up corset offers femininity with an edge.

HBO
All Smiles

While watching Lexi's play, Kat showcases her colorful side wearing a fun rainbow-colored long-sleeve.

HBO
Total Trendsetter

Kat is a total trendsetter, wearing bondage-inspired looks before it turned into the popular bondagecore trend.

HBO
Teenage Drama Queen

Kat is the queen of mixing prints and patterns. Her equally bright makeup takes it to another level.

Eddy Chen/HBO
Femme Fatale

Another great zebra stripe shirt! This time, Kat wears the animal print in a mustard yellow color, which adds a retro vibe to her beehive updo and spikey lower lashes.

HBO
Harness-ing Power

This is the iconic outfit when Kat utters her famous line: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k."

