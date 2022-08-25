Jinkx Monsoon Finally Reveals Why She Called RuPaul “Broom” on Drag Race All Stars

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

At long last, a Drag Race mystery is solved.

During Jinkx Monsoon's instantly-legendary Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, she started one of her answers by calling RuPaul "Broom." It got a laugh out of everybody—but it didn't really make any sense.

Until now!

"Alaska [Thunderf--k] and I were constantly doing impressions of Alyssa Edwards' [Snatch Game] impersonation of Katy Perry that was so baffling that we couldn't help but just make a whole character based on just that impression," Jinkx explained on Vulture's Good Ones podcast Aug. 25. "Alyssa Edwards' voice is already extremely unique, and then her voice trying to do Katy Perry was just more Alyssa than even Alyssa normally talks."

OK, we're getting close.

"We kept joking that, as Katy Perry, when Ru asks Alyssa, 'Have you ever kissed a girl?' and Alyssa went, 'Ru, never!' [it became] 'Bru,' and then it just devolved into 'Broom, neber,'" Jinkx said, "so when I called Ru 'Broom,' it was the tiniest little Easter egg, pretty much just for Alaska."

And just like that, Drag Race history was made.