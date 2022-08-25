Jinkx Monsoon Finally Reveals Why She Called RuPaul “Broom” on Drag Race All Stars

Jinkx Monsoon's iconic Snatch Game performance during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 left fans gooped, gagged...and a little confused. Find out how she's finally cleared everything up.

At long last, a Drag Race mystery is solved.

During Jinkx Monsoon's instantly-legendary Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, she started one of her answers by calling RuPaul "Broom." It got a laugh out of everybody—but it didn't really make any sense. 

Until now!

"Alaska [Thunderf--k] and I were constantly doing impressions of Alyssa Edwards' [Snatch Game] impersonation of Katy Perry that was so baffling that we couldn't help but just make a whole character based on just that impression," Jinkx explained on Vulture's Good Ones podcast Aug. 25. "Alyssa Edwards' voice is already extremely unique, and then her voice trying to do Katy Perry was just more Alyssa than even Alyssa normally talks."

OK, we're getting close.

"We kept joking that, as Katy Perry, when Ru asks Alyssa, 'Have you ever kissed a girl?' and Alyssa went, 'Ru, never!' [it became] 'Bru,' and then it just devolved into 'Broom, neber,'" Jinkx said, "so when I called Ru 'Broom,' it was the tiniest little Easter egg, pretty much just for Alaska."

And just like that, Drag Race history was made.

Secrets About RuPaul's Drag Race's First 10 Years

Jinkx's Snatch Game performance set the Internet ablaze, with many calling it the best of all-time—which she appreciated, but also shied away from.

"I don't think I anticipated getting the amount of attention that it did," Jinkx told E! News after the performance aired May 20. "I definitely am not complaining about it. I have a hard time accepting compliments and praise, so there's a part of me that's really happy it was well-received and another part that's ready to move on to the next thing."

However, Jinkx was thrilled that her performance gave viewers a chance to celebrate Judy.

"The fact that it was received so well stands to show that we still have a love of queer history," she said. "We still have a love of the past. We can still keep certain icons and memories alive. We can keep them in the contemporary world."

