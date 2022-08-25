The Bachelorette's Rachel and Gabby Want This Kardashian as the Show's Next Lead

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey know the perfect person to fill their Bachelorette shoes.
Now that Kim Kardashian's back in the dating pool following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this month, The Bachelorette stars exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that they would love to have the reality TV icon as the ABC series' next leading lady.
"I think we'd be honored to have Kim K. in the sisterhood," Rachel said at the taping for this season's Men Tell All episode, which airs Aug. 29. And while she doesn't think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum needs any advice when it comes to dating, Rachel said that she should take a page out of her and Gabby's book and "follow your heart."
"That's what me and Gabby did," she added, "and that's what I would say to anyone."
Gabby echoed her co-star's words, saying, "I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a man-eater and that's what we need."
Host Jesse Palmer even has the perfect idea for the next Bachelor. "Kim K., Pete Davidson, Bachelor/Bachelorette," he told Daily Pop. "Never say never."
While fans keep their fingers crossed for a Bachelor Nation/Kardashians crossover, they won't have to wait too much longer to see how Rachel and Gabby's journey for love comes to an end. And if you thought their recent Hometown dates were tough, Jesse promised that there are "so many twists and turns on the horizon."
"'How's this thing gonna unfold?'" the host teased. "'Will we see one proposal, two proposals, or is this whole thing gonna fall apart?'"
Regardless of whether or not the ladies end the season with a ring on their finger, Rachel and Gabby will walk away from the experience with a friendship stronger than ever.
Rachel even said of Gabby, "I truly could not have done it without her and her unwavering support. I'm so thankful for her."
Find out whether Rachel and Gabby would be down to compete against each other on Dancing With the Stars in the full interview above.
The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.