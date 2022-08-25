The Bachelorette's Rachel and Gabby Want This Kardashian as the Show's Next Lead

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey know the perfect person to fill their Bachelorette shoes.

Now that Kim Kardashian's back in the dating pool following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this month, The Bachelorette stars exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that they would love to have the reality TV icon as the ABC series' next leading lady.

"I think we'd be honored to have Kim K. in the sisterhood," Rachel said at the taping for this season's Men Tell All episode, which airs Aug. 29. And while she doesn't think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum needs any advice when it comes to dating, Rachel said that she should take a page out of her and Gabby's book and "follow your heart."

"That's what me and Gabby did," she added, "and that's what I would say to anyone."

Gabby echoed her co-star's words, saying, "I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a man-eater and that's what we need."