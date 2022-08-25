The A Christmas Story Sequel Finally Has a Release Date

HBO Max announced a release date for the sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story. Here's everything we know.

You'll shoot your eye out at this news. 

The A Christmas Story sequel has a release date of Nov. 17, according to HBO Max. The follow-up, called A Christmas Story Christmas will star Ralphie (Peter Billingsly) once again, who is "all grown up" and "must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad," according to the streamer. The new film will take place in the 1970s, according to Variety, with adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for the holiday.

"With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first," the film's logline reads, "Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic."

Additionally, other members of the original cast will be reprising their roles, including Ian Petrella (who played Ralphie's kid brother Randy), RD Robb (Schwartz), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and Zack Ward (Scut Farkus—now listed in IMDb as Officer Scut Farkus). But only time will tell if Flick will be triple-dog-dared to lick the pole once again.

Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

Clay Kaytis, who previously directed The Angry Birds Movie, is directing the sequel, while Vince Vaughn is producing alongside Billingsly. Erinn Hayes will play Ralphie's wife, while Julianna Layne and River Drosche will play their children.

The original A Christmas Story was a box-office flop when it premiered in 1983 but quickly became a cult classic and beloved holiday film. The movie follows Ralphie (Billingsly), growing up in the 1940s, who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle. But everyone from his mother to the local mall Santa tells him if he receives the gift, he'll accidentally shoot his eye out.

Previous sequels included 1994's It Runs in the Family, which did not feature the original cast and bombed at the box office. A 2012 direct-to-video sequel, A Christmas Story 2, ignores the events of It Runs in the Family but also does not feature the original cast. 

A Christmas Story Christmas will premiere on Nov. 17 on HBO Max. 

