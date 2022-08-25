Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress for ACM Honors

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini's latest red carpet look impresses us very much.

Well, for one, Kelsea lit up the red carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tenn. wearing Shania Twain's iconic 1999 Grammys dress. While speaking to E! News at the event, Kelsea explained why she chose to wear the gown.

"When I was asked to be a part of honoring her, my first thought went to, 'What can I sing?'" the 28-year-old recalled, "Then my second thought went to: She didn't just change the music industry from her voice and her songs, she changed it in every way...and pushed every boundary."

The striking white long-sleeve gown from Marc Bouwer is the epitome of elegance with its simple curve-hugging silhouette. But the addition of the silver sparkly rhinestones gives it the wow factor.

Shania, 56, wore the dazzling piece the year she won her first two Grammys. She picked up the statues for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for "You're Still the One."