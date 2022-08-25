Cheryl Burke Recalls Finding Text Messages From Another Girl On Her Ex's Phone

Cheryl Burke is not dancing around the truth.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, shared a bombshell revelation on TikTok on Aug. 24, revealing that one of her exes had cheated on her.
Over a seven-second video of herself looking gloomy, she wrote, "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…"
Cheryl captioned the post, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."
While Cheryl never named who the ex was, many fans in the comments section of her TikTok believe she was referring to her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, who she filed for divorce from in February.
One person commented, "It's sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me," while another wrote, "MATTHEW????!!! I expected better but it seems a man has let me down yet again."
After nearly three years of marriage, Cheryl filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum on Feb. 18, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
A week later, the pro dancer asked for privacy surrounding her divorce, writing in a Feb 24. Instagram post, "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending."
She added, "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for privacy."
During a May 4 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Cheryl shared that she and Matthew were in couple's therapy prior to their split, noting that she and her ex "definitely did try."
"People evolve and people grow," she told host Tamron Hall. "And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you unfortunately grow apart."
While Cheryl has not been publicly linked to anyone else since she and Matthew ended things, the Mrs. Doubtfire star was recently spotted soaking up the sun on the beach in Hawaii with TLC singer Chilli earlier this month. Though fans speculated that the two were dating, a rep for the "No Scrubs" singer said things between her client and Matthew are platonic.
"TLC had a show in Hawaii," Chilli's rep told E! News Aug. 10. "They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon. Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."