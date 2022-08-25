Cheryl Burke Recalls Finding Text Messages From Another Girl On Her Ex's Phone

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals She's NEVER Had an Orgasm

Cheryl Burke is not dancing around the truth.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, shared a bombshell revelation on TikTok on Aug. 24, revealing that one of her exes had cheated on her.

Over a seven-second video of herself looking gloomy, she wrote, "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…"

Cheryl captioned the post, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

While Cheryl never named who the ex was, many fans in the comments section of her TikTok believe she was referring to her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, who she filed for divorce from in February.

One person commented, "It's sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me," while another wrote, "MATTHEW????!!! I expected better but it seems a man has let me down yet again."