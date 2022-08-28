Live It Up by Looking Back at Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling VMAs Looks

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards aren't just about the Moon Person trophies. There's also the out-of-this-world fashion.

From Lady Gaga's much talked-about meat dress to Lil' Kim's daring purple jumpsuit, celebrities aren't afraid to go bold. And one of the A-listers who continually leaves fans' jaws on the floor with her red carpets looks is Jennifer Lopez.

Who could forget the glamorous Versace gown she wore to the 2018 VMAs (when she won the Video Vanguard Award) or the Charbel Zoe stunner she sported at the 2014 award show?

So for the 2022 VMAs, hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Aug. 28, all eyes will be on the lookout for the Hustlers star. But will fans see J.Lo at the award show?

While she did make a surprise appearance last year, the singer just had a pretty eventful week. Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Georgia on Aug. 20—their second time saying "I do" after exchanging vows in Las Vegas in July—and then the couple headed off to Italy for their honeymoon.