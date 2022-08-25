The Overhead Headphones Everyone Is Wearing Plus 5 More Affordable Options

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Hot girl walks aren't just for getting some exercise anymore. They're turning into runways. When you're on your hot girl walk, you've probably noticed fellow hot girls in their chic activewear sets, onesies, or tennis skirts. And the trending accessory of the moment? Overhead headphones. We've gone from AirPods to wired headphones coming back to it-girls and guys everywhere loving the '90s-inspired overhead headphone look.
AirPod Max headphones are trending right now, and they come in five chic colors. These headphones feature memory foam ear cushions and spatial audio for theater-like sound. You can also switch between noise cancellation mode to completely block out noise and transparency mode to hear the world around you while enjoying your music. With all of these cool features, they're definitely an investment. So we've rounded up five other affordable overhead headphone options, making it easy for you to listen to your music or podcasts at any price point.
Scroll below for six high-quality headphones that double as trending accessories.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
You've probably seen these Apple headphones all over your Instagram feed. They're definitely on the pricier side, but they're worth the investment. You can switch between noise cancellation mode to completely block out all noise and transparency mode to hear the world around you while enjoying your music. These headphones also feature memory foam ear cushions and spatial audio for theater-like sound.
Srhythm NC25 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth 5.0,ANC Stereo Headset Over-Ear with Hi-Fi,Mic,50H Playtime,Voice Assistant,Low Latency Game Mode
These noise cancelling headphones look similar to the Apple ones, but they're just $66. You can use these headphones with or without wires, and they'll work for 50+ hours on one charge. They come in this mint green and a black color.
Sony MDR-ZX110 Overhead Headphones - White
With over 8,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these $19 overhead headphones are a must-have.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black (Latest Model)
These Beats headphones are 34% off now, and they feature wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also come in pink and red.
ZIHNIC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 40H Playtime Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Deep Bass Hi-Fi Stereo Sound,Comfortable Earpads for Travel/Home/Office (Rose Gold)
We love these adorable rose gold headphones. These noise-cancelling headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can make phone calls and listen to your music and podcasts without interruption.
Sony MDRZX310AP Over-Head Headphones, White
For just $23, these white Sony overhead headphones are the perfect chic accessory for your hot girl walk.