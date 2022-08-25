Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Charli D'Amelio Cast & Is Going Up Against a Family Member

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Fans are going to see if talent really runs in the D'Amelio family when season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres this fall.

A source tells E! News Charli D'Amelio is set to compete on the reality series this season—alongside her mom, Heidi D'Amelio.

The TikTok star and her mom are just two of the many contestants who will appear in Dancing With the Stars' debut season on Disney+. In April, ABC announced the competition series will move to the streaming platform, a first in the TV world.

While fans are hesitant about the show leaving network TV for streaming, longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba told E! News in June that she's excited to see how it all works out. "I think it's going to be a really good change," she said. "After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."