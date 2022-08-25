Bravo Addresses Offensive Comments About RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Jax

The outpouring of support comes after both Garcelle and Jax made their own pleas to internet trolls. The latter's began, "I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one."

"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," Jax wrote in a note that Garcelle shared to her socials. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."

And like many normal kids, he has an Instagram—one that "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," he continued, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid." However, now that he's being spammed with cruel comments, Jax said he's making the account private even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.

"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable," he added. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me."