Bravo Addresses Offensive Comments About RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Jax

Bravo is taking a stand.
In a show of support for Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax, who's been on the receiving end of hateful comments on social media—some from those who claim to be fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—the network issued a statement condemning the cruel behavior.
"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," Bravo's statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."
Grateful to see the network had her back, Garcelle reposted the statement. "Thanks @bravotv for your support!!" she captioned the photo on Instagram and Twitter. "It's not ok!!!"
The rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast also reposted the message to their respective Instagram pages or shared on Instagram Stories. Other stars did the same, including Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice wrote her own response, paired with a photo of an adult and child holding hands. "I am heartbroken for @garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages," Teresa captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram post. "I'm heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying. Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that."
The outpouring of support comes after both Garcelle and Jax made their own pleas to internet trolls. The latter's began, "I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one."
"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," Jax wrote in a note that Garcelle shared to her socials. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."
And like many normal kids, he has an Instagram—one that "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," he continued, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid." However, now that he's being spammed with cruel comments, Jax said he's making the account private even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.
"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable," he added. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me."
In her first post about the harassment, Garcelle shared a similar sentiment. "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!" she tweeted on Aug. 23. "It hurts it's not OK."
"I've been in tears all night," added the RHOBH star, who's also mom to Jax's twin brother Jaid as well as her eldest son, Oliver, 31. "it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH."
