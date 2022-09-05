Exclusive

Does Teen Mom's Leah Messer Want More Kids With Fiancé Jaylan Mobley? She Says…

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer explained how her relationship with Jaylan Mobley changed her outlook on the future.

Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is taking full advantage of her second chance at love.

Just days before boyfriend Jaylan Mobley proposed on Aug. 20, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared just how excited she was about her future.

"I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids," Leah exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that."

She added, "It's crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I'm dreaming about my future life without being emotional.' It feels great."

So what makes Jaylan such an incredible guy? For starters, the Georgia Tech Ph.D. student is great with Leah's children: 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

"I've had a relationship fail in the past and it wasn't so great, but they love him," Leah said about her daughter's respect for Jaylan. "They approve and it just gets better."

Instagram

Fans first met Leah on MTV's 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. She continued to document her family life on Teen Mom 2 before signing up for the show's Next Chapter.

When looking back on her romantic life, Leah has learned to put herself first.

"I feel like you should take your time to get to know yourself before even getting out there and being exclusively committed to someone," she said. "I wish I would have done a lot when I was younger. I wish I would have explored the dating scene and got to know myself a little bit more and pursued more of what brought me purpose, what brought me drive."

But now, Leah is looking forward to the future with a man who accepts her just the way she is.

"Things continue to get better with us," she said. "We grow with each other—ups, downs, whatever it may be—that's why I fall in love with him every single day…The way we come together, the way we grow together, I love it."

To see more of Leah and Jaylan's cutest moments, keep scrolling. And mark your calendars for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Leeshia Lee
New Couple Alert

It's the photo that started it all! On Sept. 10, 2021, Leah Messer sparked romance rumors after posting a PDA photo with a mystery man. 

Leah Messer
XOXO

E! News later confirmed the special man now in Leah's life is West Virginia University grad student Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer
Meet the Kids

Leah has introduced Jaylan to her three kids including Alli, Gracie and Adalynn.

Leah Messer
Children Approved

"At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he'll be such a positive influence in my daughters' lives," Leah told Entertainment Tonight. "They love him, and that's what I needed to know before introducing them all."

Leah Messer
Exclusive

Things became official when the pair enjoyed a summer trip to Costa Rica. During one dinner, Jaylan asked Leah to be his girlfriend.

Leah Messer
Bright Future

"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I've honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah told ET. "I just want to stay present, patient and see where this will go. Time flies when you're having the best time of your life." 

Instagram
Date Night

"Date Night at Carnaval ‘22 Avant Garden was stunning," Leah wrote on Instagram. "We had such a great time!" 

Instagram
Magic Spot

"You are my greatest adventure," Leah wrote on Instagram after enjoying Disney World with Jaylan. 

Instagram
Engaged

On Aug. 20, Leah announced she was engaged to Jaylan after receiving a magical proposal in Costa Rica. "Two souls, one heart," she wrote. "It's official!!" 

