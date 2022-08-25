Jessica Simpson Proudly Poses in a Bikini While Saying Goodbye to "Sexy" Vacation With Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is sharing the last couple of photos from her trip to Cabo with husband Eric Johns. See how she how she styles her beach day look.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 25, 2022 5:54 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonCelebritiesInstagram
Jessica Simpson is waving goodbye to paradise. 

The 42-year-old singer debuted a LBS (little black swimsuit) moment on her Instagram as her trip to Cabo San Lucas with husband Eric Johnson comes to a close. Jessica posed for the pic on the beach in a Dolce & Gabbana cutout embellished one piece swimsuit.

Accessories were on the menu for her photo opp, choosing an oversized pair of black sunglasses, a watch, necklaces, and strappy black high heels to elevate her look. 

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," the fashion designer captioned the Aug. 24 post. "Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure."

She added, "Adios Cabo San Lucas."

And it seems as though pairing her swim attire with a plethora of accessories is Jessica's go-to hack for a fashionable beach day. 

Instagram

