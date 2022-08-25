Jessica Simpson Proudly Poses in a Bikini While Saying Goodbye to "Sexy" Vacation With Eric Johnson

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

Jessica Simpson is waving goodbye to paradise.

The 42-year-old singer debuted a LBS (little black swimsuit) moment on her Instagram as her trip to Cabo San Lucas with husband Eric Johnson comes to a close. Jessica posed for the pic on the beach in a Dolce & Gabbana cutout embellished one piece swimsuit.

Accessories were on the menu for her photo opp, choosing an oversized pair of black sunglasses, a watch, necklaces, and strappy black high heels to elevate her look.

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," the fashion designer captioned the Aug. 24 post. "Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure."