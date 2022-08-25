Succession’s Brian Cox Says Playing Logan Roy Has Had One “Terrible” Downside

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

Turns out, playing an evil billionaire like Logan Roy has its downsides.

Succession star Brian Cox said that acting as the power-hungry patriarch of the fictional Roy family has had a "terrible effect" on him.

"I was not really a swearer until I played this role," Cox told Sky News Aug. 25. "And now I swear all the time. It's catching, it's infectious."

Cox's Logan Roy is fond of signature swears like "f--k off," particularly when aiming them at his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

But, despite the unexpected side effect, Cox said he has a soft spot for Logan.

"Logan is quite a fascinating character because he's so mysterious, we don't really know how he thinks," he said in the same interview. "We know how he acts. We don't really know how he feels."