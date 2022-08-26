2022 Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About Your Favorite Shows

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Fall is right around the corner, meaning pumpkin spice lattes and cozy nights by the fire are in our future—and that's not all.

Networks and streaming platforms are gearing up for the return of hit fall shows, like Abbott Elementary, Law & Order and NCIS. Not to forget Grey's Anatomy season 19, which will return with a slew of new residents after the hospital's teaching program shut down.

There's also a bunch of semi-new shows heading to TVs in the near future, with NBC ordering a reboot of the hit series Quantum Leap and CBS putting a reality TV twist on The Love Boat with their new show The Real Love Boat.

And The CW has spooky season covered, as the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters is due to premiere ahead of Halloween. While Jared Padalecki is reportedly sitting this one out, Jensen Ackles will narrate the show as Dean Winchester.