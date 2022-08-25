See the Kardashian-Jenner Family Step Out in Style to Support Kylie Cosmetics' New Ulta Launch

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more family members dressed to impress for Kylie Jenner's major event at Ulta in Los Angeles.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 25, 2022 5:45 PMTags
FashionKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Kylie Jenner's 25 BEST Beauty Looks

The Kardashian-Jenner crew always shows up and shows out for the ones they love. 

On Aug. 24, Kylie Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss in Ulta stores.

The 25-year-old hit the red carpet in a white custom Kwame Adusei dress with matching heels. She completed her look with diamond earrings as she pulled her hair into a bun.

Soon after arriving at the star-studded event, Kylie received support from her immediate family, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, who both lit up the room in pink ensembles. 

But perhaps the real style star of the night was Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. When visiting the beauty store, the VIP guest proved to have an eye for style while wearing a sparkling silver outfit accessorized with black sunglasses and a silver clutch.

During the event, Kylie opened up about the impact her daughter has had on her life thus far. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."

photos
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Keep scrolling to admire all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's latest looks in Los Angeles. From Kim Kardashian's all-black ensemble to Kendall Jenner's runway ready look, there's a lot to keep up from this night out on the town. 

TheRealSPW / MEGA
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner
TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kylie Jenner

Wearing Kwame Adusei; Styled by Alexandra Rose

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner
TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Khloe Kardashian
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Kim Kardashian

Wearing Snoop Dogg emblazoned boots 

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Kris Jenner
BACKGRID
Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker

Charli wearing Blumarine denim

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Caitlyn Jenner

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

4
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

5

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Their Honeymoon

Latest News

Why Jinkx Monsoon Called RuPaul "Broom" on Drag Race All Stars

Exclusive

Rachel & Gabby Say This Kardashian Should Be The Bachelorette

See Kylie Jenner’s Reaction When Asked About Baby Boy’s New Name

Exclusive

How Andy Roddick Is Celebrating Serena Williams' Final U.S. Open

Travis Barker Has a Tattoo Confession That Lives Up to His Name

What to Know About Ewan McGregor's New TV Role

Robyn Lively Shares Glimpse Into Her Sisterhood With Blake Lively