RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Boyfriend Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official

Sutton Stracke's found herself a new man.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her romance with former Jeopardy! contestant Sanjit Das Instagram official by sharing a sweet selfie of themselves on Aug. 24.
Sutton captioned the post, "Good things do come out of #rhobh," followed by a diamond emoji. Several of her RHOBH co-stars shared their joy for the happy couple in the comments, including Kyle Richards, who commented, "Yessss," while Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, "I take ALL CREDIT."
Sutton—who was previously married to ex-husband Christian Stracke— and Sanjit first met through a dating app, and later went on a date on the Bravo show's July 27 episode.
Despite the date's success, Sutton still wasn't sure where their relationship stood when she gave E! News' Daily Pop an update on her love life the next day.
"He's so sweet and he's very calm-tempered," she told host Loni Love and guest host Adam Rippon on July 28 before adding, "I can't decide, 'Are we in the friend zone or not?'"
But the two continued to hit it off on more dates, as she told Daily Pop that she once tried to use his quiz show experience to her advantage. "Sanjit and I just did the Tuesday trivia at a gay club, so I'm just dragging him around," she joked. "He was on Jeopardy!, so I thought maybe we'd win. We did not."
While the Beverly Hills ladies are headed to Aspen for their much anticipated, drama-filled vacay on the show's upcoming Aug. 31 episode, fans will have to tune in to see what lies in store for Sutton and Sanjit the rest of this season.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)