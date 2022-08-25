Maggie and Negan’s Walking Dead Spin-off Has a New Name

Maggie and Negan's old spin-off name is dead.
Formerly called Isle of the Dead, AMC confirmed Aug. 25 that The Walking Dead spin-off, led by Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), will be called The Walking Dead: Dead City. In the show's original announcement, AMC said the series will follow Maggie and Negan as they travel "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."
"The crumbling city is filled with the dead," the network added, "and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."
Veteran Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which will have a six-episode first season. When the show was originally announced in March, Cohen and Morgan shared their excitement about the spin-off.
"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," Morgan said. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."
Cohen expressed a similar sentiment, sharing in a statement, "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."
Dead City is one of a number of Walking Dead spin-offs currently being developed, including an untitled Andrew Lincoln-Danai Gurira series, a show all about Norman Reedus' Daryl and Tales of the Walking Dead, which premiered August 14.
As for when fans can expect Dead City? According to Morgan himself, production of the spin-off is already underway.
Morgan shared a photo of the pilot script on Instagram on July 19, captioning the snap "Here we go. Xxjd… and a shelf full of sonics."
The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres in 2023 on AMC and AMC+. The Walking Dead is currently in its 11th and final season, with the series finale set to air in late 2022 on AMC.