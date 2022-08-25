Maggie and Negan’s Walking Dead Spin-off Has a New Name

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

Maggie and Negan's old spin-off name is dead.

Formerly called Isle of the Dead, AMC confirmed Aug. 25 that The Walking Dead spin-off, led by Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), will be called The Walking Dead: Dead City. In the show's original announcement, AMC said the series will follow Maggie and Negan as they travel "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead," the network added, "and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Veteran Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which will have a six-episode first season. When the show was originally announced in March, Cohen and Morgan shared their excitement about the spin-off.

"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," Morgan said. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

Cohen expressed a similar sentiment, sharing in a statement, "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."