La Brea Season 2 First-Look Photos Tease a Whole New Time Period and More

Watch : "La Brea" Star Natalie Zea Thanks Fans for Her FIRST PCA Nomination

Attention, La Brea fans: We've got a sneak peek at the future—or should we say past?—of the hit NBC series.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos from season two of the sci-fi drama, which returns Sept. 27.

Season one of La Brea saw Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin)—among others—get pulled into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land after a massive sink hole opens up in Los Angeles. By the end of the season, Josh mistakenly falls through a portal to a completely different time period.

The first-look photos below give a peek into the two parallel worlds on season two: 10,000 B.C. in the "down below" and a new storyline set in 1988 Los Angeles in the "up above." Josh and Riley (Veronica St. Clair) are seen getting situated in their new era while Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Gavin (Eoin Macken) seemingly make their long journey on foot from Seattle to L.A. after making the jump to 10,000 B.C. to rescue their family and friends.