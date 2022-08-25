Exclusive

La Brea Season 2 First-Look Photos Tease a Whole New Time Period and More

E! News has the exclusive first look at La Brea season two. Check out the just-released photos to see what's in store for the future—or past?—of the characters of the hit drama.

By Brett Malec Aug 25, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesNBCU
Watch: "La Brea" Star Natalie Zea Thanks Fans for Her FIRST PCA Nomination

Attention, La Brea fans: We've got a sneak peek at the future—or should we say past?—of the hit NBC series.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos from season two of the sci-fi drama, which returns Sept. 27.

Season one of La Brea saw Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin)—among others—get pulled into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land after a massive sink hole opens up in Los Angeles. By the end of the season, Josh mistakenly falls through a portal to a completely different time period.

The first-look photos below give a peek into the two parallel worlds on season two: 10,000 B.C. in the "down below" and a new storyline set in 1988 Los Angeles in the "up above." Josh and Riley (Veronica St. Clair) are seen getting situated in their new era while Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Gavin (Eoin Macken) seemingly make their long journey on foot from Seattle to L.A. after making the jump to 10,000 B.C. to rescue their family and friends.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The images also tease the ongoing love triangle between Eve, Gavin and Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez), who she had an affair with pre-sink hole.

Get a taste of everything that's to come on season two by scrolling through the exclusive pics below.

La Brea premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Jack Martin as "Josh Harris," Veronica St. Clair as "Riley Velez"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Michelle Vergara Moore as "Ella," Zyra Gorecki as "Izzy Harris," Eoin Macken as "Gavin Harris"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Natalie Zea as "Eve Harris," Nicholas Gonzalez as "Levi Delgado"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Tonantzin Carmelo as "Paara," Chiké Okonkwo as "Ty Coleman"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Jon Seda as "Dr. Sam Velez," Nicholas Gonzalez as "Levi Delgado"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Lily Santiago as "Veronica Castillo"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Jack Martin as "Josh Harris," Veronica St. Clair as "Riley Velez"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Mark Lee as "Silas"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Zyra Gorecki as "Izzy Harris," Eoin Macken as "Gavin Harris"
Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Josh McKenzie as "Lucas Hayes," Natalie Zea as "Eve Harris," Nicholas Gonzalez as "Levi Delgado"

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Slams "Racist and Crude" Comments

5
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

Latest News

Exclusive

How Kylie Jenner Used Makeup as a Tool to Help With Her Insecurities

Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and BF Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official

Exclusive

La Brea Season 2 First-Look Pics Tease a Whole New Time Period

Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spin-off Has a New Title

Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Comes Clean About His Job Today

This Lipstick Looks Like a Gloss and Lasts Through Eating & Drinking