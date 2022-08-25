Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Is Coming Clean About His Post-Hollywood Career

Watch : "Laguna Beach" Cast Plays "Real or Fake" Game

What has Talan Torriero been up to since his days on Laguna Beach?

In a recent TikTok, the former reality star, 35, updated followers about what he's been up to in the nearly two decades since he appeared on the MTV hit series. But first, he decided to go back, back to the beginning, and reveal just how his 2004-2005 run on Laguna Beach came to be.

"When I was 16, MTV came to my high school," he wrote in the clip. "They were casting for a new show called Laguna Beach. The show blew up and my life completely changed. It was CRAZY."

While Talan said he "did the Hollywood thing for a couple years," appearing in projects like the 2006 movie Driftwood and the 2010 film The Killing Jar, he noted he then decided "it was time to get a big boy job" and has since been working in performance marketing creating TikTok videos and Instagram ads for brands like Smile Direct Club, Curology, HIMS, Nordictrack and more.

"The chance that you've seen one of my ads is like 100%," he added, "so now you know."