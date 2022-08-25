This Urban Decay Lipstick Looks Like a Lip Gloss and Lasts for 16 Hours Even Through Eating and Drinking

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a self-appointed liquid lipstick expert, I am always eager try a new product. I even turned my bathroom wall into a liquid lipstick display. It really is my favorite makeup product. I am constantly eating, drinking, and talking, so a lipstick that actually lasts is a must for me. I don't have the time to reapply or do a status check on my lipstick throughout a busy day. I'm gonna contradict myself a little bit here: I love the staying power of a lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. That has been an ideal product in my head for years. I have been on the hunt for something to fit that description and Urban Decay truly came through for me.
I'm just gonna come out and say it: the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick is my dream product. It looks just like a lip gloss, but it actually stays on all day long. The brand claims that it lasts for up to 16 hours, and through my own personal experiences of eating, drinking, and talking excessively I can confirm that this is accurate (for me, at least). It delivers an intense, highly-pigmented shine with just one layer of product.
Stop reapplying lip gloss constantly. This glossy lipstick is smudge-proof, transfer-proof, food-resistant, and water-resistant. Plus, it feels so light on the lips. It comes in 12 shades and it has 21.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. Step up your glam with this game-changing product.
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick
This game-changing liquid lipstick is available in 12 long-lasting shades. I am a huge fan of Text 'Em, which is a great neutral-looking dusty rose shade. I also love the color Unbreakable, which is a bright, bold red.
I'm not the only one who's obsessed with this product, check out these reviews from Sephora shoppers who are impressed by its long-lasting, glossy finish.
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick Reviews
"This lipstick is amazing. It stays on all day long through eating, drinking, and kisses," a shopper reviewed.
Another declared, "Mind blowing lip gloss. Of first of all I'm the kind of person that is always biting her lips and have a problem with lips gloss. But this product just blow my mind.it last more than 8 hours. Same color and beautiful. No words!! Just love it."
Someone else raved, "Absolutely loved this liquid lipstick! It's the perfect dusty rose color that lasts all night. I put this on before a night out and when I came back it was pretty much flawless even after drinking. It will definitely be my go to liquid lip!"
A Sephora customer gushed, "Ok… this lipstick is EVERYTHING!! I bought it on a whim for a work event, and wow- it's exactly as advertised! Easy to apply, and stays on for hours exactly as it looked when I applied it... It looked like a cream lipstick all day, glossy, rich and perfectly pigmented even after eating and drinking. It was perfect for at least 8 hours before I noticed some wearing off near the inside of my lips. My new fave, will be getting more!"
A fan of the lipstick reviewed, "I'm super impressed with this! The application is amazing, it is so smooth and silky, but very pigmented. I wouldn't say it's totally high shine, i would say it's more of a satin look but i love it. The lasting power is impressive, especially since it's not a matte! It wore all through my 8 hour shift at work and then some. I definitely want to buy more colors, i love this product!!"
Someone else said, "This is definitely one of my most long wearing lipsticks that I have in my collection. It feels super comfortable on the lips and it is completely transfer proof!! Highly recommend especially in the shade Text 'Em, such a gorgeous and natural color!!"
