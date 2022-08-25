The Boys Welcomes Supernatural Alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan For Season 4

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is finally joining The Boys in season four, marking his reunion with Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially one of The Boys.

The Supernatural alum will join season four of the Prime Video series in an undisclosed role. The Boys' official Twitter account confirmed the news Aug. 25, sharing a picture of Jeffrey asking to wear some tights.

"Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4," the caption reads. "Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though."

While there's no word on the tights, Jeffrey, who is filming The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, is still excited to join the series. "Can't tell you how excited I am!" he tweeted. "Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"

This moment has been months in the making, with showrunner Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, telling E! News in June that he and Jeffrey were already in talks. "We're trying to figure out something for season four," Eric said. "Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that."

As it is, Eric has already recruited Jensen Ackles to star in the violent comedy. The Dean Winchester actor played OG supe Soldier Boy in season three and is expected to appear in the new season.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy the Butcher, confirmed filming is already underway in an Aug. 14 Instagram post, to which Jensen commented, "Pour me a double... I'm on my way," according to Uproxx

Now that Jensen has clinched a spot on The Boys cast, Eric is hoping to rope in Jared Padalecki, too. The showrunner told E! News, "I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat. He's really busy with his empire over there in Austin, but if it was willing to play, I would put him on the show in a second."

Here's hoping Eric gets his wish!

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

