The Fate of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Revealed

The Hargreeves siblings are in for one last adventure.

The upcoming fourth season of The Umbrella Academy will be its last, Netflix confirmed Aug. 25. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher all star in this superhero family drama about a group of adopted, time-traveling siblings who must work to save the world—time and time again. At the end of season three, which premiered on June 22, the Hargreeves have lost their powers, deciding to live their lives as regular humans.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."