The Fate of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Revealed

The Hargreeves siblings are in for one last adventure.
The upcoming fourth season of The Umbrella Academy will be its last, Netflix confirmed Aug. 25. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher all star in this superhero family drama about a group of adopted, time-traveling siblings who must work to save the world—time and time again. At the end of season three, which premiered on June 22, the Hargreeves have lost their powers, deciding to live their lives as regular humans.
"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."
However, the cast may not want The Umbrella Academy to end anytime soon. Stars Castañeda and Ritu Arya—who play Diego Hargreeves and Lila Pitts, respectively—told E! News exclusively that they loved working opposite Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played the mischievous Stan in season three. (Viewers may know him as another mischievous character: Euphoria's Ashtray.)
"Some of my funnest times on set were scenes with him," Arya recalled in June. "He has such a beautiful, playful manner, and I really, really loved working with him."
But it wasn't all fun and games on-set. Recently, series stars Raver-Lampman (who plays Allison) and Hopper (who plays Luther) revealed exclusively to E! News that their uncomfortable season three scene, in which Allison forces her adopted brother to kiss her, was almost cut entirely.
"It was a very sensitive scene to play out," Hopper shared on June 24. "There were even talks of whether it would actually make the cut because of that."
The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.